TORONTO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended higher on Wednesday, with banks among the most influential gainers as the Bank of Canada hiked interest rates while gold miners weighed as prices for the precious metal fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 27.82 points, or 0.17 percent, at 16,326.70. Eight of its 10 main sectors gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Cooney)