TORONTO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index pulled back on Tuesday from its highest close in four months as a drop in commodity prices weighed on the shares of oil and mining companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index finished down 42.11 points, or 0.3 percent, at 15,474.12.

Industrial stocks were the lone gainers among the TSX's top 10 sectors.