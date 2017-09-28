FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as BlackBerry jumps, energy weighs
2017年9月28日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as BlackBerry jumps, energy weighs

TORONTO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Thursday, squeezing out a small gain, helped in part by a jump in BlackBerry stock after the company reported better-than-expected results.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index finished 8.59 points, or 0.06 percent higher, to 15,618.25.

Six of the index’s 10 main groups were higher. Energy stocks, which accounts for some 20 percent of the index, fell 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Sandra Maler)

