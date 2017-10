TORONTO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended above 16,000 for the first time on Monday, fueled primarily by energy and material stocks that were helped by higher commodity price.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 49.27 points, or 0.31 percent, to finish at 16,002.78. The benchmark index also broke an intraday record, touching 16,033.12.

Eight of the index’s 10 main groups closed higher. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)