CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits record as energy stocks rally on oil prices
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
2017年10月31日 / 晚上8点12分 / 更新于 13 小时前

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits record as energy stocks rally on oil prices

1 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index reached a record close for the third-straight session on Tuesday as a rally in energy stocks and firmer financial issues helped offset Shopify Inc’s steep decline and broad losses among mining firms.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 22.81 points, or 0.14 percent, to a record close at 16,025.59. It touched a fresh intraday record of 16,064.68.

Half of the index’s 10 key sectors closed higher. (Reporting by Solarina Ho, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)

