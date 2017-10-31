CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits record as energy stocks rally on oil prices

TORONTO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index reached a record close for the third-straight session on Tuesday as a rally in energy stocks and firmer financial issues helped offset Shopify Inc’s steep decline and broad losses among mining firms.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 22.81 points, or 0.14 percent, to a record close at 16,025.59. It touched a fresh intraday record of 16,064.68.

Half of the index’s 10 key sectors closed higher. (Reporting by Solarina Ho, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)