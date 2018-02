Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended modestly higher on Friday as a boost from the heavyweight energy sector was tempered by a decline in gold and natural resource companies, as well as cannabis producers.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 44.98 points, or 0.29 percent, at 15,452.64. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)