FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月内
CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as tech sector offsets gains in energy
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
2017年6月12日 / 下午3点15分 / 2 个月内

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as tech sector offsets gains in energy

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

* TSX down 17.03 points, or 0.11 percent, to 15,456.18

* Three of the TSX's 10 main groups were lower (Updates stock prices)

OTTAWA, June 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as losses in the technology sector offset shares of energy companies which rose in tandem with the price of oil.

The energy sector was the strongest gainer, up 0.3 percent as oil prices broke a three-day losing streak despite rising U.S. drilling.

Encana Corp rose 1.2 percent to C$12.78, while Cenovus Energy <CVE.TO advanced 1.9 percent to C$11.31.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.7 percent to $46.59 a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.6 percent to $48.92.

But the tech sector lost 2 percent as CGI Group tumbled 1.7 percent to C$65.99.

At 10:28 a.m. ET (1428 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 17.03 points, or 0.11 percent, to 15,456.18.

Of the index's 10 main groups, three were in negative territory.

The gold miners' subindex was flat as gold futures fell 0.3 percent to $1,264.7 an ounce. However, Barrick Gold slipped 0.5 percent to C$21.85, while Eldorado Gold lost 5.4 percent to C$3.68.

Shares of aircraft manufacturer Bombardier were up 2.3 percent at C$2.43, recovering from a decline on Friday, when the U.S. International Trade Commission gave a green light to the U.S. Commerce Department to begin preparing anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties against Bombardier's new jets. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by W Simon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below