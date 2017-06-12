FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats as banks, tech stocks weigh
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
2017年6月12日 / 晚上9点05分 / 2 个月前

CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats as banks, tech stocks weigh

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

* TSX closes down 89.41 points, or 0.58 percent, at 15,383.80

* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups lower (Adds portfolio manager quotes and details throughout; updates prices)

By Fergal Smith

OTTAWA, June 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended lower on Monday, weighed down by losses for heavyweight banking stocks after two days of strong gains, and as the country's technology sector tracked the larger U.S. tech group down.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 89.41 points, or 0.58 percent, at 15,383.80. Seven of its 10 main sectors fell.

Investor enthusiasm for equity markets has been dampened by stretched valuations, said Subodh Kumar, chief investment strategist at Subodh Kumar & Associates.

"The assumptions have been that politics and interest rates wouldn't matter that much ... I think some of those assessments are coming out of the market."

The Federal Reserve is expected on Wednesday to raise interest rates for the third time since December, while comments by a senior Bank of Canada official raised the prospect that the central bank could hike rates sooner than investors had anticipated.

The tech sector lost 2 percent as CGI Group lost 1.5 percent to C$66.15 and BlackBerry Ltd tumbled nearly 5 percent to C$14.11.

The financials group, which accounts for one third of the TSX's weight, declined 0.7 percent. Royal Bank of Canada fell 1.1 percent to C$94.26.

The energy sector was little changed as oil prices broke a three-day losing streak despite rising U.S. drilling.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 25 cents higher at $46.08 a barrel.

Cenovus Energy <CVE.TO advanced 2.4 percent to C$11.37 but Enbridge Inc fell 2.2 percent to C$51.00.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.8 percent.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc dropped 1.7 percent to C$22.51, while gold was little changed at $1,265.20 an ounce ahead of the Fed meeting this week.

Shares of aircraft manufacturer Bombardier rose nearly 3 percent to C$2.44, recovering from a decline on Friday, when the U.S. International Trade Commission gave a green light to the U.S. Commerce Department to begin preparing anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties against Bombardier's new jets. (Additional reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by W Simon and Grant McCool)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below