FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月内
CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips with financials, miners; Shaw shines
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
2017年6月13日 / 晚上9点26分 / 2 个月内

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips with financials, miners; Shaw shines

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

(Adds trader and portfolio manager comments, updates prices)

* TSX ends down 4.05 points, or 0.03 percent, at 15,379.75

* Shaw jumps 3.1 pct after data center sale, airwave buy

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, June 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched lower on Tuesday, weighed by slips among heavyweight financial stocks and losses for some base metal miners, while Shaw Communications Inc gained after deals to sell its data center business and buy wireless airwaves.

Shaw was the most influential gainer on the index, ending up 3.1 percent at C$29.42 after saying it would sell its ViaWest subsidiary for $1.675 billion, while the majority-owner of the company that sold Shaw the spectrum, Quebecor Inc, also gained 3.1 percent, to C$41.86.

The telecom group lost 0.5 percent, with BCE Inc down 0.7 percent at C$59.45, after the departing head of the country's telecom and broadcast regulator said his as-yet unnamed replacement may have to intervene in wireless markets to stoke competition.

The financials group slipped 0.2 percent, with Royal Bank of Canada down 0.4 percent to C$93.89 and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce off 0.6 percent at C$106.16.

"They (Canadian banks) had a pretty good run late last week, with a flight to quality it seems a lot of the fast money came out of tech and got parked in the banks temporarily," said Bruce Latimer, a trader at Eight Capital.

A bounce back in U.S. technology stocks after a sharp two-day decline helped several Wall Street indices close at record highs.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 4.05 points, or 0.03 percent, at 15,379.75.

Investors seem to be engaged in "under the surface sector rotation" at the moment, said Mike Archibald, associate portfolio manager at AGF Investments. "To me, it's reflective that there is still a good amount of uncertainty by most market participants right now," he said.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd fell 4 percent to C$11.43 and Hudbay Minerals Inc lost 4.9 percent to C$7.23, which Archibald ascribed to positioning ahead of Chinese economic data due out overnight.

Energy stocks ended 0.4 percent higher overall, with Encana Corp up 2.1 percent at C$12.84.

Sears Canada Inc sank 23.7 percent to 87 Canadian cents after the retailer flagged doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern and said it was exploring strategic options, including a sale of the company.

Interest rate cuts instituted in 2015 have largely done their job as the Canadian economy gathers momentum, the Bank of Canada's head said on Tuesday, the second top official in as many days to set the stage for eventual rate hikes. (Editing by James Dalgleish and Lisa Shumaker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below