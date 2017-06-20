FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as oil price drops, Cenovus Energy weighs
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
2017年6月20日 / 晚上9点36分 / 2 个月前

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as oil price drops, Cenovus Energy weighs

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

* TSX falls 116.44 points, or 0.76 pct, to 15,149.60

* Energy drops 2.2 pct, hits 14-month low

* Cenovus slumps to C$9.44, touches record low of C$9.11

* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups decline

By Solarina Ho

TORONTO, June 20 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index closed sharply lower on Tuesday as energy shares dived alongside oil prices, while Cenovus Energy Inc tumbled after the company said its chief executive was stepping down.

Cenovus said it would replace Chief Executive Brian Ferguson, who championed an unpopular purchase of western Canadian oil sands assets, but did not name a successor, sending its shares down 8.2 percent to close at C$9.44. Earlier in the session, shares touched a record low of C$9.11.

The overall energy group fell 2.2 percent, paring some of its earlier losses, but still hitting its lowest since April 2016. Oil and gas company shares fell as crude prices slumped following news of increases in supply by several key producers.

U.S. crude prices, which traded around nine-month lows, were down 2.2 percent to $43.34 a barrel after falling more than 3 percent earlier in the session.

"There's no apparent relief in terms of (OPEC) cooperation and production cutback," said Michael Sprung, president at Sprung Investment Management Inc. Sprung said an increase in consumption during the summer driving months would hopefully curtail inventory builds.

Enbridge Inc fell 2 percent to C$50.06, while Suncor Energy fell 2.3 percent to C$38.11.

Bank shares, which had rallied on Monday, also lost ground. Royal Bank of Canada fell 0.6 percent to C$93.76, while the overall financial services group fell 0.5 percent.

"Financials - they are stronger then the markets are giving them credit for," said Sprung, adding that concerns remained about the housing sector.

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc climbed 4.3 percent to C$15.42 after the alternative lender said it would sell a portfolio of commercial mortgage assets valued at C$1.2 billion to private equity firm KingSett Capital.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 116.44 points, or 0.76 percent, to 15,149.60.

Nine of the index's 10 main groups were lower. Industrials fell 0.7 percent as railroad stocks lost ground, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, declined 0.5 percent.

Gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $1,241.5 an ounce as the U.S. dollar climbed and copper prices declined 1.0 percent to $5,668 a tonne.

Healthcare also fell sharply, retreating 1 percent.

Canadian wholesale trade rose more than expected in April, led by the machinery industry, data from Statistics Canada showed. The 1.0 percent increase topped economists' estimates for a gain of 0.5 percent. (Editing by Peter Cooney)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below