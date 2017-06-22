FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials, energy; Home Capital jumps
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
2017年6月22日 / 下午2点43分 / 1 个月前

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials, energy; Home Capital jumps

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

* TSX up 39.1 points, or 0.26 percent, at 15,187.63

* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher (Adds details, updates prices)

OTTAWA, June 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose modestly on Thursday as the energy and financial sectors advanced, while non-bank lender Home Capital Group jumped after it said it would get a line of credit from Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Shares of Home Capital rose 12.2 percent to C$16.76 after it said billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire would provide a C$2 billion ($1.51 billion) loan to its Home Trust Co unit.

Home Capital reached a settlement last week with the Ontario Securities Commission and accepted responsibility for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.

Depositors have withdrawn 95 percent of funds from Home Capital's high-interest savings accounts since March 27, when the company terminated the employment of former chief executive officer Martin Reid.

Financial shares were the biggest lift on the Toronto market, with Royal Bank of Canada up 0.8 percent at C$94 and Bank of Nova Scotia gaining 0.9 percent to C$79.73. The financial sector gained 0.6 percent overall.

In early trading, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 39.1 points, or 0.26 percent, at 15,187.63. Half of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory.

Shares of energy companies got a boost from higher oil prices. Suncor Energy Inc rose 0.4 percent to C$38.41, and Canadian Natural Resources gained 0.7 percent to C$37.72.

U.S. crude oil was up 0.9 percent at $42.89 a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.2 percent to $45.36.

$1 = 1.3229 Canadian dollars Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Paul Simao and Lisa Von Ahn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below