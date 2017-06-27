FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
CANADA STOCKS-TSX presses higher as energy helps offset broader losses
2017年6月27日 / 下午3点14分 / 1 个月前

CANADA STOCKS-TSX presses higher as energy helps offset broader losses

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

* TSX up 26.17 points, or 0.17 percent, to 15,342.19

* Four of the TSX's 10 main groups are higher

* Energy stocks up 1.1 percent, financials up 0.3 percent

* Technology group down 0.8 percent

TORONTO, June 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index see-sawed higher on Tuesday, buoyed by firmer hefty energy and financial stocks, but gains were dampened by losses across multiple other sectors.

At 10:48 a.m. ET (1448 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.17 points, or 0.17 percent, at 15,342.19.

Four of the index's 10 main groups advanced.

Energy stocks led with a 1.1 percent rise, as oil prices extended gains. U.S. crude rallied 2.2 percent to $44.32 a barrel. Cenovus Energy rose 2.8 percent to C$9.41.

The heavily weighted financials group added 0.3 percent, as modest advances by some of Canada's largest banks led the index higher.

On the down side, the technology group was among the most influential index movers, retreating 0.8 percent. The moves tracked a sell-off in U.S. tech shares, which had come under recent pressure over lofty valuations, and were also hit by a drop in Alphabet Inc stock following news that European Union antitrust regulators had hit the tech giant with a record $2.7 billion fine.

In Toronto, Constellation Software Inc declined 1.2 percent to C$703.42 and Shopify Inc fell 1.5 percent to C$120.42.

Magna was the most influential index mover on the downside, falling 2.3 percent to C$59.16. The overall consumer discretionary group, which includes the auto parts supplier, eased 0.6 percent. The materials group, home to miners, lumber and fertilizer companies, lost 0.1 percent, with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd sliding 1.7 percent to C$61.55.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 149 to 94, for a 1.59-to-1 ratio on the upside. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

