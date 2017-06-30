FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月内
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls in broad retreat led by financials, resource stocks
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
2017年6月30日 / 下午2点38分 / 1 个月内

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls in broad retreat led by financials, resource stocks

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

(Adds details, updates prices)

* TSX down 73.95 points, or 0.49 percent, at 15,139.47

* All of the TSX's 10 main groups move lower

* Index on track for 1.4 pct fall in June, down 1.2 pct on week

TORONTO, June 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell in morning trade on Friday and was heading for a 1.4 percent decline in June, as investors retreated from heavyweight financial and natural resource stocks.

The most influential movers on the index were its biggest banks and insurers, with Royal Bank of Canada down 0.6 percent to C$94.09 and Manulife Financial Corp off 1.1 percent to C$24.22.

The financials group, which accounts for one third of the index's weight, lost 0.6 percent.

Exploration stage uranium company Nexgen Energy Ltd advanced 7.6 percent to C$2.84 after saying it had secured $110 million in financing.

But larger uranium producer Cameco Corp fell 4.7 percent to C$11.69. Bank of America analysts wrote in a note that oversupply in the uranium market would likely weigh on Cameco's stock for several years.

The broader energy group retreated 0.5 percent, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd falling 0.8 percent to C$37.79 and Encana Corp down 1.6 percent to C$11.21.

At 10:08 a.m. ET (1408 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 73.95 points, or 0.49 percent, at 15,139.47.

The index is set to notch a 1.4 percent fall in June, and a 1.2 percent decline on the week.

Industrials fell 0.4 percent while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6 percent.

All 10 of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, with three declining stocks for every gainer.

The Canadian stock market will be closed on Monday for Canada Day.

Canada's economy grew by 0.2 percent in April on widespread strength, Statistics Canada said on Friday, indicating a solid start to the second quarter as the Bank of Canada mulls a hike in interest rates next month.

The increase - which matched the forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll - marked the sixth consecutive month of growth after a long slump caused when oil prices crashed in 2014.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below