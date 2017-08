TORONTO, July 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday to trade around seven-month lows as heavyweight financial and energy shares led declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 19.21 points, or 0.13 percent, to 15,007.95. Half of its 10 key sectors retreated. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)