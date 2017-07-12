FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
24 天内
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies ahead of rate decision
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
2017年7月12日 / 下午2点01分 / 24 天内

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies ahead of rate decision

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

* TSX up 134.66 points, or 0.89 percent, to 15,283.8

* All 10 of the TSX's main groups were higher

* Energy stocks up 1.7 pct

* Home Capital Group up 2.2 pct at C$14.91 after it appoints new CEO

TORONTO, July 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rallied on Wednesday as investors await a highly anticipated interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada, with energy stocks, bolstered by higher oil prices, and materials, leading the surge.

The median consensus, according to analysts polled by Reuters on Tuesday, showed the central bank will increase rates by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent, the first hike in nearly seven years.

The decision is due at 10:00 a.m. ET

Energy stocks climbed 1.7 percent, as oil prices rose on the back of data that showed a fall in U.S. fuel inventories and a cut in the U.S. government's forecast for crude output. U.S. crude prices were up 2.1 percent to $45.99 a barrel.

At 9:49 a.m. ET (1349 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 134.66 points, or 0.89 percent, to 15,283.8.

All 10 of the index's key sectors were in positive territory.

The heavily-weighted financials group gained 0.7 percent.

Home Capital Group shares climbed 2.2 percent to C$14.91 after the lender appointed Yousry Bissada as its chief executive. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below