CANADA STOCKS-TSX dragged lower as financials lead declines; energy gains
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月18日 / 下午2点51分 / 18 天内

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

* TSX down 58.81 points, or 0.39 percent, to 15,106.55

* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups were down

TORONTO, July 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell broadly on Tuesday as financials and materials led declines, but energy companies bucked the trend on firmer oil prices.

The heavily weighted financials group slipped 0.5 percent. Canada's biggest banks were among the most influential losers on the index, but individuals stocks were only down marginally.

The materials group, home to precious and base metals miners as well as fertilizer companies, lost 0.2 percent as a retreat in base metal prices weighed, offsetting the boost gold miners received from higher bullion prices.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd fell 2.5 percent to C$13.35, while Tech Resources Ltd declined 1.2 percent to C$24.25.

Zinc and other base metal prices were dragged lower by profit-taking and producer selling after data showed China's property market had slowed.

Losses were somewhat tempered by higher gold prices, which helped give a number of gold miners a modest lift. The price of bullion rose on the back of a weaker U.S. dollar amid setbacks for the U.S. Trump Administration and scaled back expectations for another Federal Reserve rate hike this year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd slipped 1.4 percent to C$205.43. The overall industrials group fell 0.7 percent.

At 10:29 a.m. ET (1429 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 58.81 points, or 0.39 percent, to 15,106.55.

Energy stocks, which climbed 0.4 percent, was the lone gainer among the index's 10 key sectors.

Crude oil prices rose on higher demand, with U.S. crude prices up 0.6 percent to $46.29 a barrel.

Encana Corp rose 0.9 percent to C$11.97, while ARC Resources Ltd gained 0.9 percent to C$17.32.

In economic data, lending to Canadian small businesses rose to 124.2 in May from 121.9 in April on stronger activity in the agriculture and consumer sectors, according to the PayNet Small Business Lending Index. This suggested companies were becoming more willing to invest two years after a slump in oil prices hit the economy.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 154 to 86, for a 1.79-to-1 ratio on the downside. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

