FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 天前
CANADA STOCKS-TSX buoyed by gains in energy, financials
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
2017年7月19日 / 下午2点48分 / 17 天前

CANADA STOCKS-TSX buoyed by gains in energy, financials

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

* TSX up 73.2 points, or 0.48 percent, to 15,222.77

* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups rise

* Energy stocks rise 1 percent

* Saputo Inc stock rises 4.6 percent

TORONTO, July 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as the influential financial and energy sectors led broad gains, helped in part by higher commodity prices.

Financial services companies gained 0.6 percent, with Manulife Financial Corp up 1.7 percent at C$25.37.

Saputo Inc shares jumped 4.6 percent to C$42.28 after RBC raised the dairy producer's rating to "outperform" from "perform", helping the consumer staples group rise 1.1 percent.

At 10:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 73.2 points, or 0.48 percent, to 15,222.77.

Of the index's 10 main groups, nine were in positive territory, with industrials the only group to trade lower.

Strong gasoline demand underpinned gains in oil prices, even as rising output from OPEC producers renewed concerns about persistent oversupply. U.S. crude prices were up 1.2 percent to $46.95 a barrel.

Several energy stocks were among the most influential index movers and helped lift the overall energy group by 1 percent. Suncor Energy rose 1.3 percent to C$38.25.

The materials group, home to precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1 percent, with Teck Resources Ltd climbing 0.9 percent to C$24.69. Copper producer First Quantum Minerals Ltd rose 0.9 percent to C$13.54.

A stronger U.S. dollar on Wednesday pressured copper prices , but upbeat economic data out of China, which helped drive prices to a more than four-month high above $6,000 earlier this week, has bolstered overall expectations of strong demand for the metal.

Canada's largest railways edged lower, dragging the overall industrials group down 0.1 percent. Canadian Pacific Railway , which dipped 0.6 percent at C$205.13, will be reporting quarterly results after markets close.

Canadian manufacturing sales posted their largest gain in five months in May, rising 1.1 percent to C$54.6 billion ($43.2 billion) from April, topping forecasts and hitting a record level on higher sales of motor vehicles and parts, data from Statistics Canada showed.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 161 to 81, for a 1.99-to-1 ratio on the upside. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below