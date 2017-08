TORONTO, July 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday as weakness in oil prices weighed on energy shares, offsetting a gain in gold miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 80.31 points, or 0.53 percent, at 15,184.33 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)