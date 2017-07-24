CANADA STOCKS-TSX dragged lower by banks, energy shares stem decline

(Adds companies, share prices)

* TSX down 52.37 points, or 0.34 percent, at 15,130.76

* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups were lower

OTTAWA, July 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell broadly on Monday, dragged lower by declines in shares of the country's biggest banks, as well as a retreat in gold miners and retailers.

The energy sector helped stem the market's decline in early morning trading, rising 0.2 percent as oil prices jumped after Saudi Arabia said it would cut its crude exports.

Encana rose 1.8 percent to C$12.56, while Canadian Natural Resources added 0.1 percent to C$37.3 as U.S. crude prices climbed 1.3 percent to $46.38 a barrel.

Toronto Dominion Bank was among the biggest drags on the index, down 0.5 percent at C$65.03, followed closely by Royal Bank of Canada, which declined 0.3 percent to C$93.57.

The financials group, which accounts for about 30 percent of the index's weighting, slipped 0.5 percent.

At 10:20 a.m. ET (1420 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 52.37 points, or 0.34 percent, at 15,130.76. Of the index's 10 main groups, nine were in negative territory.

Natural resources shares tumbled 0.6 percent as gold miners fell, including Barrick Gold, which declined 1.5 percent to C$19.99.

Shares of potash producers also declined, with Potash Corp falling 0.6 percent to C$22.43, while Agrium Inc was down 0.5 percent at C$124.74.

Consumer-related shares added to the general weakness on the Toronto market, including grocer Loblaw, which declined 0.8 percent to C$70.8, and pharmacy chain Alimentation Couche-Tard, which slipped 0.7 percent to C$59.83.