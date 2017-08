TORONTO, July 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Tuesday, boosted by gains for major energy and mining stocks as oil and metal prices jumped, while banks also added support.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 132.01 points, or 0.87 percent, at 15,260.70 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)