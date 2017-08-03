FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ekes out gain, Canadian Natural leads earnings winners
2017年8月3日 / 下午2点41分 / 2 天前

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ekes out gain, Canadian Natural leads earnings winners

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

* TSX up 13.31 points, or 0.09 percent, to 15,278.94

* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups move higher

* But decliners outnumber advancers by 1.6-to-1

TORONTO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index eked out a small gain in morning trading on Thursday, boosted by shares of companies reporting positive earnings surprises, including Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

The major oil sands operator's stock jumped 3.6 percent to C$39.99 after it reported quarterly profit that topped estimates and said it will cut capital spending.

Other companies getting earnings-related boosts included gold miners Kinross Gold Corp and smaller rival Alamos Gold Inc as well as financial services company Altus Group Ltd.

Kinross added 7.3 percent to C$5.58, Alamos jumped 9.3 percent to C$9.61, and Altus surged 13.9 percent to C$13.01.

The gains were offset by a sharp fall in shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd, down 8 percent at C$18.86, after the natural gas developer lowered its 2017 production guidance while keeping its capital budget unchanged.

A 15.4-percent plunge in Sierra Wireless Inc stock also weighed on the market after the technology company missed earnings expectations, provided lower-than-expected guidance, and announced a plan to buy another company.

Major telecom company BCE Inc slipped 0.8 percent to C$58.94 after reporting strong wireless business growth that was offset by weakness in its fixed-line operations and higher expenses.

At 10:14 a.m ET (1414 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 13.31 points, or 0.09 percent, to 15,278.94.

Six of the index's 10 main sectors moved higher, although decliners were outnumbering advancers by a 1.6-to-1 ratio overall.

Alternative lender Home Capital Group was down 4.1 percent to C$13.20 saying it expects tougher new rules on mortgage lending proposed by Canada's financial regulator to have a material impact on its business.

Auto supplier Linamar Corp rose 1.3 percent to C$68.76 after reporting higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue after the bell on Wednesday.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski

