FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX nearly flat as materials rally, energy dips
频道
专题
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
路透精英汇
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
深度分析
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
国际财经
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
2017年11月13日 / 下午4点09分 / 1 天前

CANADA STOCKS-TSX nearly flat as materials rally, energy dips

2 分钟阅读

* TSX slips 1.62 points, or 0.01 percent, to 16,037.64

* Four of the TSX’s 10 main groups fall

* Materials group rises 0.8 percent

* Energy group declines 0.5 percent

TORONTO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Monday, recovering from an earlier 10-day low, as gains for the materials group offset losses for energy shares and investors weighed an uncertain outlook for the proposed U.S. tax overhaul.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8 percent.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc, surged 15.1 percent to C$20.15 after the manufacturer of specialty tapes reported stronger-than-expected revenue for the third quarter.

Teck Resources Ltd climbed 2.9 percent to C$28.07, while copper, one of the metals that the company produces, advanced 2.0 percent to $6,920 a tonne.

At 10:49 a.m. ET (1549 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 1.62 points, or 0.01 percent, to 16,037.64.

It touched its lowest intraday level since Nov. 3 at 15,999.10, as uncertainty over the U.S. tax legislation being considered in Congress pushed world stock markets further away from recent record highs..

Four of the index’s 10 main groups were lower, with energy retreating 0.5 percent even as oil prices rose.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.3 percent to $56.92 a barrel, supported by Middle East tensions and record long bets by fund managers.

Cenovus Energy Inc fell 1.5 percent to C$14.06 and Enbridge Inc slipped 0.5 percent to C$46.07.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, which had surged last week to a record high after reporting quarterly earnings, fell 5.9 percent to C$31.00.

Industrials slipped 0.3 percent.

Financials, which account for 35 percent of the index’s weight, were little changed. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Paul Simao)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below