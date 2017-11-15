CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks follow oil lower

* TSX down 70.48 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,842.65

* Eight of the TSX’s 10 main groups move lower

TORONTO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell in morning trade on Wednesday, as energy stocks again led a broad retreat on the back of sliding oil prices, pushing the market toward its sixth straight daily decline after hitting an all-time high.

At 9:58 a.m. ET (14:58 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 70.48 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,842.65. It has slid 1.8 percent since hitting 16,131.79 on Nov.7.

Eight of the index’s 10 main sectors were in negative territory. The energy group retreated 1.5 percent as oil prices fell for a fourth session, hurt by worries that U.S. supply was rising as global demand growth slows.

The most influential movers on the index included Cenovus Energy Inc, which fell 2.5 percent to C$12.92, and Encana Corp, down 1.8 percent to C$14.86. MEG Energy Corp was the largest percentage loser on the index, falling 7.1 percent to C$5.40.

The TSX was posting 3 new 52-week highs and 7 new lows. Across all Canadian issues there were 10 new 52-week highs and 22 new lows.

The largest percentage gainer was Martinrea International Inc, which rose 7.5 percent to C$13.45 after the car parts maker posted third-quarter earnings that beat expectations.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5 percent, with Lundin Mining Corp down 4.3 percent to C$8.97.

Teck Resources Ltd, which Reuters reported has held talks with Dominic Barton, the global managing partner of consulting firm McKinsey & Co, about becoming the Canadian miner’s next chairman, declined 1.7 percent to C$26.51. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by David Gregorio)