CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as banks rise, energy stocks lag

TORONTO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday, helped by gains among its biggest banking stocks as bond yields rose while continued weakness in oil prices weighed on its energy companies.

* At 9:52AM a.m. ET (14:52 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.26 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,910.74.

* The energy group retreated 0.9 percent, with Suncor Energy down 2 percent at C$44.50. Seven Generations Energy Ltd fell 6.5 percent to C$17.07 after announcing its capital investment plans for 2018.

* The financials group, which accounts for more than a third of the index’s weight, gained 0.5 percent as bond yields in both Canada and the United States moved higher.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and one new low. Across all Canadian issues there were nine new 52-week highs and five new lows.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 8.5 percent at $5.69 and Canopy Growth Co, down 4.2 percent at $17.69.

* Canopy Growth said late on Wednesday that it was investing in fellow marijuana producer TerrAscend Corp. Aurora said it had arranged a $100 million financing.