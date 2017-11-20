FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX slightly higher as financials offset energy stocks
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
半岛局势
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
国际财经
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
中国财经
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
2017年11月20日 / 下午3点25分 / 1 天前

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slightly higher as financials offset energy stocks

2 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Monday morning as financial stocks led a broader rising trend while the heavyweight energy sector fell with lower oil prices.

* At 10:08 a.m. EST (1508 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.15 points, or 0.04 percent, at 16,005.72. Seven of its 10 main sectors rose.

* The financials group, which contributes more than a third to the index’s overall weight, gained 0.2 percent.

* The energy group, which accounts for almost one-fifth of the index’s weight, retreated 1.1 percent. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd lost 1.8 percent to C$43.75 and Cenovus Energy Inc fell 2.4 percent to C$12.67.

* TransCanada Corp, which is awaiting approval from Nebraska regulators for its Keystone XL project later on Monday, was up 0.1 percent at C$62.59.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4 percent.

* The TSX composite index lost ground last week, breaking a nine-week winning streak that had pushed it to an all-time high.

* The index posted six new 52-week highs and one new low. Across all Canadian issues there were 21 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows.

* The largest percentage gainer was Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, which rose 4.6 percent after National Bank of Canada upgraded its view on the stock to “outperform” and increased its price target. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below