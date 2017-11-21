FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 12-day high on broad rally led by banks, resource stocks
频道
专题
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
半岛局势
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
中国财经
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
时事要闻
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
2017年11月21日 / 下午3点17分 / 更新于 19 小时前

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 12-day high on broad rally led by banks, resource stocks

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details, updates prices)

* TSX up 81.48 points, or 0.51 percent, to 16,085.88

* Nine of the TSX’s 10 main groups were higher

TORONTO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose to a 12-day high on Tuesday, boosted by financial stocks, miners and energy companies including TransCanada Corp, which added to gains after winning a key approval for its Keystone XL pipeline on Monday.

* At 10:07 a.m. ET (1507 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 81.48 points, or 0.51 percent, to 16,085.88. That was its highest level since Nov. 9.

* The energy group climbed 0.4 percent and the financials group gained 0.2 percent, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8 percent.

* Advancing issues were outnumbering decliners by 195-44, for a 4.43-to-1 ratio on the upside. Nine of its 10 main sectors rose, with healthcare the only declining group.

* Industrials rose 0.3 percent, with Bombardier Inc up 2.0 percent at C$3.13 in heavy volume after the plane and train maker completed a debt offering and JP Morgan raised its rating on the company to “overweight.”

* The largest percentage gainer was First Quantum Minerals Ltd which rose 3.8 percent as base metal prices pushed higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bill Trott)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below