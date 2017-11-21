FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX notches 12-day high on broad rally led by materials
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
半岛局势
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
国际财经
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
中国财经
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
2017年11月21日 / 晚上10点28分 / 更新于 2 小时前

CANADA STOCKS-TSX notches 12-day high on broad rally led by materials

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details, updates prices to close)

* TSX closes up 72.25 points, or 0.45 percent, at 16,076.65

* Index posts its highest close since Nov. 9

* All of index’s 10 main industry groups end higher

TORONTO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index posted a 12-day high on Tuesday, with broad-based gains led by materials companies as copper prices climbed, while TransCanada Corp added to gains after winning a key approval for its Keystone XL pipeline on Monday.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 72.25 points, or 0.45 percent, at 16,076.65, its highest close since Nov. 9.

* One of the largest percentage gainers was First Quantum Minerals Ltd, which rose 3.5 percent to C$15.31 as copper prices pushed higher.

* Copper prices advanced 1.4 percent to $6,920 a tonne.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9 percent.

* Industrial shares rose 0.5 percent as railroad stocks gained ground, while the consumer discretionary group advanced 0.8 percent.

* Shares of TransCanada Corp rose 1.2 percent to C$64.25.

* The overall energy group was little changed even as oil prices climbed.

* U.S. crude CLc1 prices settled 0.7 percent higher at $56.83 a barrel as traders looked ahead to a meeting next week at which major crude exporters are expected to extend production cuts.

* Shares of Concordia International Corp fell 3.3 percent to C$0.58. The drug company overcharged Britain’s health service millions of pounds for an essential thyroid drug by abusing its position as the only supplier, the country’s Competition and Markets Authority said. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Fergal Smith; Editing by Bill Trott and Tom Brown)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below