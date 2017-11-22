FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX approaches all-time high as higher oil prices boost energy stocks
频道
专题
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是“可耻行为”
半岛局势
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是“可耻行为”
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 “所见即所得”有利价格发现
深度分析
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 “所见即所得”有利价格发现
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
深度分析
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
2017年11月22日 / 下午3点10分 / 1 天前

CANADA STOCKS-TSX approaches all-time high as higher oil prices boost energy stocks

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details, updates prices)

* TSX up 42.85 points, or 0.27 percent, at 16,119.50

* Seven of the TSX’s 10 main groups move higher

TORONTO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index approached an all-time high in morning trade on Wednesday, with energy stocks leading the gains as U.S. crude prices hit their highest level since July last year.

* At 9:53 a.m. ET (1453 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 42.85 points, or 0.27 percent, at 16,119.50.

* It hit an all-time high of 16,131.79 on Nov. 7.

* The energy group, which accounts for almost a fifth of the index’s weight, climbed 1.0 percent as U.S. crude prices rose 1.6 percent to $57.73 a barrel.

* The largest percentage gainer on the index was NexGen Energy Ltd, which rose 3.2 percent, while the most influential was Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which added 1.5 percent to C$44.48.

* The move higher for oil was in part due to TransCanada Corp cutting crude flows from Canada into the United States. TransCanada fell 1.1 percent to C$63.56.

* Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory, with the financials group up 0.4 percent and the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, adding 0.6 percent.

* The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and no new lows. Across all Canadian issues there were 48 new 52-week highs and six new lows. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Susan Thomas)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below