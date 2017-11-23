FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat ahead of retail sales data
2017年11月23日 / 下午12点36分 / 更新于 19 小时前

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat ahead of retail sales data

3 分钟阅读

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Stock futures pointed to a flat opening for Canada’s main stock index on Thursday as investors awaited a report on the country’s retail sales.

Statistics Canada will release retail sales data for September, which a poll of economists said is likely to have rebounded to 0.9 percent from a 0.3 percent fall in the previous month.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Retail sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Wednesday, hovering below a recent record high, as losses for industrial and telecommunication shares offset gains for resource stocks, which were boosted by higher commodity prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.08 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

Vancouver-based coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd said on Thursday it sacked its chief executive officer (CEO), who is a suspect in a fraudulent loan case, with immediate effect, because of his inability to fulfill his daily duties.

Canada will create up to 100,000 affordable housing units as part of a national housing strategy, the government said on Wednesday, but critics said the long-awaited plan did nothing to free up more land to help stem a growing affordability crisis.

British Columbia has sent its first shipment of liquefied natural gas to China, part of a pilot project to test the feasibility of small-scale LNG exports by container ship from the Pacific Coast province to global markets, FortisBC said on Wednesday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Premium Brands Holdings Corp: TD Securities raises price target to C$125 from C$120

Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp: Raymond James cuts price target to C$0.12 from C$0.25

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1290.8; fell 0.11 percent

US crude: $57.86; fell 0.28 percent

Brent crude: $62.94; fell 0.6 percent

LME 3-month copper: $6924; fell 0.43 percent

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

$1=C$1.27 1 Canadian dollar = $0.7891 Compiled by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru

