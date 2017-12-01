FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up as energy, bank stocks gain; miners weigh
2017年12月1日 / 下午3点30分 / 2 天前

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up as energy, bank stocks gain; miners weigh

2 分钟阅读

(New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds details on specific stocks)

* TSX up 18.12 points, or 0.11 percent, at 16,085.60

* Six of the TSX’s 10 main groups move lower

TORONTO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Friday as banks and energy companies gained with higher oil prices and surprisingly robust domestic jobs data, while gold mining stocks pulled back.

* BlackBerry Ltd fell 2.2 percent to C$13.61 after agreeing to pay Nokia about $137 million in a contract dispute, while Barrick Gold Corp slipped 0.7 percent to C$17.70 after saying it had bought a stake in a smaller gold miner.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9 percent.

* At 10:19 a.m. ET (1519 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.12 points, or 0.11 percent, at 16,085.60.

* Six of the index’s 10 main groups were lower, with two decliners for every advancer overall, and the index was heading for a 0.4 percent slip over the course of the week.

* The energy group climbed 1.3 percent, as oil prices rose following a deal among major producer to extend an output curb.

* MEG Energy Corp rose 2.6 percent to C$5.60 after the oil sands producer said it expects higher production in 2018, compared to its 2017 forecast.

* U.S. crude prices were up 1.9 percent at $58.50 a barrel, while Brent added 1.8 percent to $63.78.

* The financials group gained 0.4 percent, with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce up 2 percent at C$120.48, extending gains as several analyst upgraded their view on the stock following its Thursday earnings beat.

* BRP Inc jumped early before pulling back to trade up 1.4 percent to C$47.84 after the Ski-Doo maker posted earnings that beat expectations. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by David Gregorio)

