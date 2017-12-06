FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as Hudson's Bay sinks, energy stocks weigh
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
2017年12月6日 / 晚上10点26分 / 更新于 10 小时前

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as Hudson's Bay sinks, energy stocks weigh

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details, updates prices to close)

* TSX ends down 6.9 points, or 0.04 percent, at 15,908.78

* Six of TSX’s 10 main industry groups move higher

* Decliners slightly outnumber advancers overall

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended barely lower on Wednesday, weighed by a slump in department store operator Hudson’s Bay Co after it reported a deeper-than-expected loss and as energy stocks fell with lower oil prices.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 6.9 points, or 0.04 percent, at 15,908.78.

* While a marginal slip overall, it was the index’s fourth straight fall. Decliners slightly outnumbered advancers, although six of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher.

* The energy group lost 2.2 percent, with Encana Corp off 4 percent at C$14.70 and Cenovus Energy Inc down 3.3 percent at C$11.87, as oil prices settled at a two-week low on a surprise rise in U.S. fuel stock.

* Hudson’s Bay ended down 13.0 percent at C$10.35 after the dismal quarterly performance. The owner of the Saks Fifth Avenue luxury retailer said the loss was due to lower traffic, steep discounts and the effects of the hurricanes in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.

* The heavyweight financial group gained 0.2 percent, industrials rose 0.7 percent, and consumer staples gained 1 percent.

* Dollarama Inc lost 2.1 percent to C$149.73, recovering from steeper losses earlier, as discount store chain’s third-quarter profit topping estimates, but comparable store sales missed estimates. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

