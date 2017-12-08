FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts 2-week high as industrials lead broad-based rally
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
December 8, 2017 / 9:45 PM / in 15 hours

CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts 2-week high as industrials lead broad-based rally

3 分钟阅读

(Adds details throughout on stocks and sectors; updates prices)

* TSX closes up 80.39 points, or 0.5 percent, at 16,096.07

* Index posts its highest close since Nov. 24

* Industrials rise 1 percent, financial gain 0.5 percent

* Nine of the TSX’s 10 main groups end higher

TORONTO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose to a two-week high on Friday, led by financial and industrial shares after solid U.S. jobs data boosted investor sentiment, while energy stocks climbed on higher oil prices.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 80.39 points, or 0.5 percent, at 16,096.07, its highest close since Nov. 24. For the week, the TSX rose 0.4 percent.

* Industrials advanced 1 percent, helped by gains for the country’s two main railway companies, while the heavyweight financials group added 0.5 percent.

* Oil pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd gained nearly 5 percent to C$17.48 after the country’s energy regulator ruled it could sidestep some municipal permits for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

* The overall energy group rose 0.6 percent, while U.S. crude futures settled 1.2 percent higher at $57.36 a barrel.

* Among the most influential gainers on the index was Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, which rose 11.8 percent to C$25.36.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6 percent.

* Nine of the index’s 10 main groups ended in positive territory, with telecoms being the one declining group.

* Shares of Rogers Communications Inc fell 0.6 percent to C$64.87, one of the heaviest weights on the index, after the cable and telecom company said its chairman would step down at the end of the year. He will be replaced by Edward Rogers, the son of the family-controlled company’s founder Ted Rogers.

* Wall Street indexes advanced after a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs gain locked in expectations for an interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve next week and boosted optimism about economic prospects for 2018. (Reporting by Fergal Smith and Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Grant McCool)

