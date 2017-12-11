FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches up with resource stock gains; banks, railways weigh
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
December 11, 2017 / 9:51 PM / in 20 hours

CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches up with resource stock gains; banks, railways weigh

3 分钟阅读

(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices to close)

* TSX ends up 7.44 points, or 0.05 percent, at 16,103.51

* Half of the TSX’s 10 main groups move higher

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index inched higher on Monday, boosted by gains for energy stocks as oil prices rose and by rising miners and other materials stocks, while banks and railway stocks weighed.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 7.44 points, or 0.05 percent, at 16,103.51.

* Half of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory, with advancers just outnumbering decliners overall.

* The energy group, which accounts for almost a fifth of the index’s weight, climbed 0.6 percent, with Suncor Energy Inc up 1 percent to C$44.69 as oil prices rose.

* Brent crude rallied more than U.S. oil after the shutdown of the pipeline that carries the biggest of the five North Sea crude oil streams that underpin the benchmark.

* Potash Corp was up 1.9 percent to C$24.78 and Agrium Inc added 1.7 percent to C$138.84 as the two fertilizer companies move closer to a merger.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5 percent. First Quantum Minerals Ltd jumped 5.3 percent to C$15.90 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stocks to a “buy” recommendation.

* The heavyweight financials groups fell 0.3 percent, with the country’s biggest banks among its heaviest weights, while industrials lost 0.4 percent as Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd lost 1.2 percent to C$228.90.

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc ended up 6.3 percent to C$1.35 after a British health regulator gave one of its drugs a promising designation.

* Shopify Inc added 3.3 percent to C$133.80 after the commerce software company was added to several S&P/TSX sub-indices.

* Several gold miners gained after Desjardins recommended them as “buy” stocks, with Iamgold Corp up 3.4 percent to C$6.72 and Detour Gold Corp adding 1 percent to C$12.90. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Andrew Hay and Lisa Shumaker)

