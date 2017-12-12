FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX advances, lifted by Valeant, financial services
December 12, 2017 / 3:27 PM / in 2 hours

CANADA STOCKS-TSX advances, lifted by Valeant, financial services

1 分钟阅读

(Adds details on stocks and sectors; updates prices)

TORONTO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by gains in drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals and in the financial services sector.

* At 10:18AM ET (15:18 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 16.31 points, or 0.1 percent, to 16,119.82.

* The TSX posted 5 new 52-week highs and one new low. Across all Canadian issues there were 47 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Valeant Pharmaceuticals, which rose 3.4 percent, while the largest decliner was Nexgen Energy Lt, down 4.6 percent.

* In the financial services sector, Toronto-Dominion Bank advanced 0.3 percent to C$72.83.

* Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis, down 2.6 percent to C$7.12; Imvescor Rest, down 1.7 percent to C$4.11.

* Volume on the TSX index was 29.38 million shares. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

