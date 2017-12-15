FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX broadly rallies, Linamar jumps on acquisition
December 15, 2017 / 3:07 PM / a day ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX broadly rallies, Linamar jumps on acquisition

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

* TSX up 62.14 points, or 0.39 percent, at 16,078.60

* All of the TSX’s 10 main groups move higher

TORONTO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday, helped by a sharp jump in auto parts maker Linamar Corp after it announced plans to buy an agricultural equipment maker, while natural resources stocks also boosted the move higher.

* At 9:45 a.m. ET (14:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 62.14 points, or 0.39 percent, at 16,078.60.

* All 10 of its main sectors were in positive territory, with advancers outnumbering decliners by 2.7-to-1.

* Linamar gained 7.8 percent to C$70.09 after saying after the bell on Thursday it had agreed to buy privately held MacDon Group of Cos for C$1.2 billion ($937 million).

* The index was on track for a 0.15 percent slip on the week after hitting an all-time high on Wednesday.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7 percent, with First Quantum Minerals Ltd up 2.8 percent at C$16.82 and Teck Resources Ltd adding 1.4 percent to C$30.25.

* The energy group climbed 0.4 percent, with pipeline operator Enbridge Inc up 1.3 percent at C$49.93, as oil prices edged higher, while the financials group gained 0.2 percent and industrials rose 0.5 percent. ($1 = 1.2809 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Susan Thomas)

