CANADA STOCKS-TSX barely gains; Great Canadian Gaming jumps
跨境资金流动管理"量入为出" 中国对外投资将恢复增长
跨境资金流动管理"量入为出" 中国对外投资将恢复增长
焦点：防错配风险中国险企投资戴紧箍咒 长期资产面临"僧多粥少"
焦点：防错配风险中国险企投资戴紧箍咒 长期资产面临"僧多粥少"
2018年全球经济的三大威胁：央行、贸易与泡沫
2018年全球经济的三大威胁：央行、贸易与泡沫
December 19, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 更新于 18 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX barely gains; Great Canadian Gaming jumps

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details, updates prices to close)

* TSX ends up 1.71 points, or 0.01 percent, at 16,133.35

* Seven of the TSX’s 10 main groups move higher

* Decliners just outnumber advancers overall

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index made a small gain on Tuesday, boosted by a surge in Great Canadian Gaming Corp after it won a gaming contract and helped by rises among some miners, major banks and other financial stocks.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index finished up just 1.71 points, or 0.01 percent, at 16,133.35, losing steam in afternoon trade after a broad rally had pushed it close to the all-time high hit the prior session.

* Seven of its 10 main groups ended higher, although there were slightly more decliners than advancers overall.

* Great Canadian Gaming jumped 15.0 percent to C$34.37 after it and Clairvest Group Inc said they had won a contract to operate gaming venues in the Toronto area.

* Both the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, and the energy group added 0.2 percent, while financials group gained 0.1 percent. Those three sector combine to account for almost two-thirds of the index’s weight.

* Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce rose 1 percent to C$121.65, while insurer Manulife Financial Corp added 0.5 percent to C$26.82.

* Sandstorm Gold Ltd rose 0.8 percent to C$6 after agreeing to buy a royalty stake in a mine in Burkina Faso. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Alistair Bell and James Dalgleish)

