FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with resource stocks; BlackBerry jumps after earnings
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
综述：全球基金将股票投资配比上调至三年半高位--路透调查
深度分析
综述：全球基金将股票投资配比上调至三年半高位--路透调查
联合国安理会通过新制裁决议 朝鲜斥为战争行为
时事要闻
联合国安理会通过新制裁决议 朝鲜斥为战争行为
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
December 20, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 5 days ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with resource stocks; BlackBerry jumps after earnings

2 分钟阅读

(Updates prices to close)

* TSX up 26.32 points, or 0.16 percent, to 16,159.67

* Six of the TSX’s 10 main groups lower

TORONTO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index gained on Wednesday as energy and mining stocks rose and BlackBerry Ltd surged after its quarterly earnings beat expectations.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 26.32 points, or 0.16 percent, at 16,159.67.

* BlackBerry jumped as much as 13.6 percent to its highest level since May 2013 after beating analysts’ earnings estimates with strong enterprise software sales and licensing revenue. It ended up 11.6 percent at C$15.59.

* The energy group climbed 1.9 percent, with Encana Corp jumping 7.2 percent to C$15.46 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd adding 0.9 percent to C$43.90, as oil prices rose.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.2 percent. Teck Resources Ltd rose 2.8 percent to C$31.75 and First Quantum Minerals Ltd was up 3.3 percent at C$17.47 as copper prices hit a two-month high.

* The two natural resource groups combined account for 30 percent of the index’s weight.

* Six of the index’s 10 main groups fell, while advancers outnumbered decliners by a 1.3-to-1 ratio overall. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Leslie Adler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below