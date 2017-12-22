FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips, but scores biggest weekly gain in months
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
December 22, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 3 days ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips, but scores biggest weekly gain in months

2 分钟阅读

 (Updates prices to close)
    * TSX ends down 17.36 points, or 0.11 percent, at 16,165.27
    * Six of the TSX's 10 main groups move lower

    TORONTO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index
slipped on Friday but notched its sharpest weekly gain in almost
three months, as big banks and some miners pulled back. 
    
    * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
          ended down 17.36 points, or 0.11 percent, at
16,165.27.
    * It gained 0.8 percent over the course of the week, its
sharpest weekly gain since last November, after notching a fresh
all-time high on Monday.
    * Six of the index's 10 main sectors closed lower, although
most of the moves were marginal in lower volumes ahead of the
Christmas holiday break, which closes Canadian markets next
Monday and Tuesday.
    * The energy group retreated 0.1 percent, while the
financials group slipped 0.3 percent as data showed economic
growth stalled in October.             
    * Among the most influential decliners on the index was
First Majestic Silver Corp        , which fell 9.3 percent to
C$8.82 after Bank of Montreal analysts cut the stock to
"underperform" and lowered its price target.
    * First Quantum Minerals Ltd         declined 2.8 percent to
C$17.12, while the overall materials group, which includes
precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, added
0.4 percent.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)

