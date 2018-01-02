FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX up as gold miners, pot stocks gain
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜重新开通边境热线 特朗普称他的核按钮比朝鲜威力更大
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜重新开通边境热线 特朗普称他的核按钮比朝鲜威力更大
焦点：美国以国家安全为由阻止马云旗下的蚂蚁金服收购速汇金
深度分析
焦点：美国以国家安全为由阻止马云旗下的蚂蚁金服收购速汇金
投机客在12月26日当周增持比特币空头仓位--CFTC
国际财经
投机客在12月26日当周增持比特币空头仓位--CFTC
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
January 2, 2018 / 3:12 PM / 更新于 13 hours ago

CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX up as gold miners, pot stocks gain

2 分钟阅读

(Corrects headline, first paragraph to show index slightly higher in morning trade, not lower)

* TSX up 5.91 points, or 0.04 percent, to 16,215.04

* Six of the TSX’s 10 main groups move lower

TORONTO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was slightly higher in morning trade on Tuesday, with gold miners and marijuana producers pushing higher while financial stocks weighed.

* At 10:03 a.m. ET (1503 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 5.91 points, or 0.04 percent, to 16,215.04.

* Six of its 10 main sectors were lower, with decliners outnumbering advancers by 1.1-to-1.

* The heavyweight financials group, which accounts for more than a third of the index’s weight, slipped 0.4 percent, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc off 1.4 percent at C$53.94.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8 percent. Barrick Gold rose 1.8 percent to C$18.50 and Kirkland Lake Gold gained 3.8 percent to C$20 as gold prices hit a three-month peak.

* Aurora Cannabis Inc jumped 14 percent to C$10.94 after saying it sold cannabis worth C$3.1 million in November, its highest ever.

* A string of other marijuana companies also gained, as Canada moves to legalize the production, sale and consumption of recreational marijuana by July 2018, with Canopy Growth Co up 6.8 percent to $31.75 and Aphria Inc adding 7.7 percent to C$20.13. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Susan Thomas and Jim Finkle)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below