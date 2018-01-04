FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up as financials rise, marijuana stocks pull back
频道
专题
边际趋紧应是中国今年货币政策的合理注解
狗年展望
边际趋紧应是中国今年货币政策的合理注解
特朗普称朝韩对话是“好事” 冬奥会期间不搞军演
时事要闻
特朗普称朝韩对话是“好事” 冬奥会期间不搞军演
专访：中国地方AMC应跳出通道模式 积极对接资本市场--国厚资产
深度分析
专访：中国地方AMC应跳出通道模式 积极对接资本市场--国厚资产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
January 4, 2018 / 10:05 PM / 更新于 7 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up as financials rise, marijuana stocks pull back

2 分钟阅读

(Updates prices to close)

TORONTO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday to a record high as the financial and industrial sectors climbed, while shares of energy and marijuana producers pared some recent gains.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 41.39 points, or 0.25 percent, at 16,412.94. Five of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher. It touched an all-time intraday high of 16,421.42 earlier in the session.

* The heavyweight financials group rose 0.7 percent as bond yields climbed after data showing a stronger-than-expected gain in U.S. private employment. Manulife Financial Corp advanced 2.3 percent to C$26.76.

* Higher yields reduce the value of insurance companies’ liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

* Industrials added 0.4 percent, with Waste Connections Inc up 1 percent at C$87.75 after two analysts raised their price target on the stock.

* One of the biggest gainers on the index was Prometic Life Sciences Inc, which jumped 13.5 percent to C$1.60.

* The energy group, which had rallied as much as 11.9 percent since mid-December, fell 0.4 percent. Encana Corp was down 2.7 percent at C$16.84.

* U.S. crude prices were up slightly at $61.91 a barrel.

* Some of the largest decliners on the TSX were marijuana companies. They included Aphria Inc, which was down 13.8 percent at C$18.50, and Canopy Growth Co, which fell 10 percent to C$32.32.

* The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday rescinded an Obama administration policy that had eased enforcement of federal marijuana laws in states that legalized the drug, instead giving federal prosecutors wide latitude on pursuing criminal charges. (Reporting by Fergal Smith and John Tilak; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Tom Brown)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below