CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls with resources stocks at end of strong week
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
综述：朝鲜接受韩国1月9日正式会谈的提议 特朗普为撮合双方邀功
调查：美元困局尚未结束 但2018年处境将有所改善
调查：美元困局尚未结束 但2018年处境将有所改善
汇市一周综述：全球同步"制造"上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
汇市一周综述：全球同步"制造"上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
January 5, 2018 / 3:41 PM / 更新于 a day ago

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

* TSX down 64.87 points, or 0.4 percent, to 16,348.07

* Eight of the TSX’s 10 main groups move lower

TORONTO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday, weighed by losses among natural resource stocks as commodity prices pulled back, muting a strong weekly gain for the index.

* At 10:14 a.m. EST (1514 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 64.87 points, or 0.4 percent, to 16,348.07. It was nevertheless on track for a 0.9-percent gain over the course of the holiday-shortened week.

* Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory, with decliners outnumbering advancers by 2.25-to-1 overall.

* The energy group retreated 1.4 percent, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.1 percent. The two natural resource sectors combine to account for more than 30 percent of the index’s weight.

* Oil company Canadian Natural Resources Ltd fell 1.7 percent and Nutrien Ltd, the company formed from the merger of fertilizer makers Potash Corp of Saskatchewan and Agrium Inc, lost 1.4 percent to C$68.59.

* Marijuana producers fell early before turning higher in heavy volumes. They had been rising sharply over the last week but were hit hard on Thursday when the U.S. federal government rescinded a policy that had eased enforcement of federal marijuana laws.

* Aurora Cannabis Inc rose 2.4 percent to C$13.35 after announcing its second investment in as many days.

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc 8 percent to C$1.73. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

