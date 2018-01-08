CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips in broad retreat; pot stocks bounce

(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

* TSX down 19.76 points, or 0.12 percent, at 16,329.68

* Nine of the TSX’s 10 main groups move lower

TORONTO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index slipped early on Monday as shares of some industrial, energy, materials and financial services companies weighed, offset by gains for marijuana producers.

* At 10:06 a.m. EST (1506 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 19.76 points, or 0.12 percent, at 16,329.68.

* Decliners outnumbered advancers by almost two to one.

* Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory, with sharp gains for cannabis stocks helping the healthcare sector to rise.

* Canopy Growth Corp rose 9.7 percent to $37.29, Aurora Cannabis was up 6.1 percent at $13.96, and Aphria Inc was up 9.7 percent at $21.02.

* Cannabis producers had dipped last week, capping a recent rally, after the U.S. Department of Justice rescinded a policy that had eased enforcement of U.S. federal marijuana laws in states that had legalized the drug. Canada is working toward legalizing recreational use later this year.

* Industrials fell 0.2 percent, with WestJet Airlines Inc falling 2.3 percent to C$25.44 after one of its planes was involved in an on-ground collision at a Toronto airport late on Friday. Larger rival Air Canada was off 1.9 percent at C$24.22.

* The energy group and the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, each fell 0.3 percent.

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc was down 3 percent at C$28.71.

* The financials group slipped 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)