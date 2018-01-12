FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2018 / 3:33 PM / 更新于 16 hours ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed; rise in lumber offsets drop in pot stocks

2 分钟阅读

* TSX up 1.42 points, or 0.01 percent, to 16,288.36

* Six of the TSX’s 10 main groups move lower

* Index on track for 0.3 percent fall on week

TORONTO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canadian lumber companies jumped and the country’s marijuana producers fell on Friday, while heavyweight resource and financial stocks also moved in different directions, leaving the main Toronto equity index little changed in morning trading.

* At 10:08 a.m. EST (1508 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 1.42 points, or 0.01 percent, to 16,288.36. It is on track for a 0.3 percent fall for the week.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8 percent, while the energy group climbed 0.6 percent. The financials group slipped 0.2 percent.

* Those three groups make up two thirds of the index’s weight.

* Cannabis companies, which have risen sharply as they race to prepare for Canada’s legalization for recreational use, extended a recent pullback. Aphria Inc fell 14.5 percent to C$17.57 and Canopy Growth Corp was down 15.1 percent to C$31.88.

* Lumber companies, whose softwood products are the subject of a trade spat between Canada and the United States, advanced, with Canfor Corp up 6.4 percent to C$27.42 and West Fraser Timber Co Ltd rising 7.7 percent to C$86.72.

* Peyto Exploration and Development Corp surged 7.9 percent to C$14.23 after saying it will cut its 2018 capital budget and dividend payouts. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

