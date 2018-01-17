CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as gold miners weigh

(Adds details, updates prices)

TORONTO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was little changed in morning trade on Wednesday, with gains for financial stocks offset by losses among gold miners.

* At 9:46 a.m. EST (1446 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.99 points, or 0.01 percent, at 16,296.89. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory.

* The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4 percent.

* Goldcorp Inc lost 2.1 percent to C$18.73. The miner’s chief executive officer said they are “done” with mergers and acquisitions and will focus on building new mines at projects it already owns and on improving existing operations.

* Iamgold Corp advanced 4.6 percent to C$7.93 after the company reported quarterly results and provided a 2018 outlook.

* The financials group only gained 0.1 percent overall, but several of its biggest members were among the most influential gainers, with Royal Bank of Canada up 0.4 percent at C$106.12 and Fairfax Financial Holdings Inc adding 1.1 percent to C$662.75.

* The Bank of Canada on Wednesday raised interest rates, as expected, but said that while more rate hikes are probably warranted, some continued monetary policy accommodation will likely be needed to maintain optimal growth and inflation.

* Canopy Growth Corp gained 2.4 percent to $37.41 after saying on Tuesday it had signed an agreement to supply cannabis to the Canadian province of Prince Edward Island. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)