FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits six-week high in broad rally ahead of Fed
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
2017年9月19日 / 晚上9点20分 / 1 个月前

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits six-week high in broad rally ahead of Fed

2 分钟阅读

* TSX up 56.3 points, or 0.37 percent, to 15,292.97

* Touches 15,315.27, highest since Aug. 3

* Nine of TSX’s 10 main industry groups rise

By Solarina Ho

TORONTO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose to six-week highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a broad rally led by financial and energy stocks, as investors cautiously awaited for clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve on its next move.

The financial sector, which accounts for about a third of the index’s weight, climbed 0.5 percent. Individual gains within the group were modest, with Royal Bank of Canada adding 0.9 percent to finish at C$92.98.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 56.3 points, or 0.37 percent, to 15,292.97. It touched as high as 15,315.27 during the session, a level not reached since Aug. 3.

Of the index’s 10 main groups, utilities were the lone decliners, losing 0.1 percent.

“It’s a broad sector rally ... You’ve seen the TSX bounce back from the lows,” said Manash Goswami, senior vice president, portfolio manager at First Asset ETFs. “Heading into tomorrow’s Fed decision, we weren’t doing too much. We’re waiting to see what they’re going to say.”

Goswami is not expecting an interest rate increase, but said investors are keen for further guidance from the U.S. central bank on its plans to wind down its huge balance sheet and what the implications may be for the markets.

The energy group climbed 0.1 percent as crude prices pulled back from near-five-month highs in advance of U.S. data that is expected to show a build in crude inventories.

Inter Pipeline Ltd rose 3.3 percent to C$23.81, while Cenovus Energy Inc advanced 2.1 percent to C$11.48.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4 percent.

Telecoms rose 0.9 percent with Rogers Communications Inc up 1.5 percent to end at C$64.60.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 148 to 97, for a 1.53-to-1 ratio on the upside. (Reporting by Solarina Ho in Toronto; Editing by James Dalgleish)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below