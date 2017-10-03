CANADA STOCKS-TSX lifted by banks, resource stocks; TMX Group tumbles

* TSX up 20.01 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,725.01

* Seven of the TSX’s 10 main groups were higher

OTTAWA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose slightly on Tuesday as gains in the resource and financial sectors offset a decline in shares of TMX Group after Scotia Capital and Alberta Investment Management said they would cut their stake in the company.

Shares of TMX tumbled 4.6 percent to C$67.38 after the two companies agreed to reduce their stake in the Toronto Stock Exchange owner to less than 5 percent each.

Bank of Nova Scotia, which owns Scotia Capital, edged up 0.2 percent at C$80.11.

The financial sector overall helped support the market, rising 0.2 percent. Toronto Dominion Bank was the biggest lift on the index, rising 0.4 percent to C$71.55, while Royal Bank of Canada gained 0.3 percent to C$97.31.

The gains helped the Toronto market join a global equity rally, with world shares extending their run of record highs amid encouraging U.S. data.

In early morning trade, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 20.01 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,725.01. Of the index’s 10 main groups, seven were in positive territory.

The materials sector also boosted the index, up 0.6 percent, with First Quantum Minerals up 3.9 percent at C$15.05, while the gold producers subsector rose 0.7 percent.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp rose 1.2 percent to C$44.2 the day after the company said it has closed its acquisition of Veresen Inc. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Frances Kerry)