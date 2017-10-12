FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats on drop in energy, Kirkland Lake shares
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
#加拿大市场报道
2017年10月12日 / 下午3点03分 / 6 天前

CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats on drop in energy, Kirkland Lake shares

2 分钟阅读

(Updates trading, adds sector and stock moves)

* TSX down 28.18 points, or 0.18 percent, to 15,772.22

* Seven of the TSX’s 10 main groups fell

TORONTO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index retreated on Thursday, with declines driven by energy companies that were squeezed by cooling oil prices, as well as a drop in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold.

Suncor Energy was the biggest drag on the index, falling 1.5 percent to C$42.34. It was followed by Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which declined 1.4 percent to C$40.93.

The overall sector retreated 1.3 percent, as oil prices fell amid higher U.S. fuel inventories. U.S. crude prices were down 1.8 percent to $50.38 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.3 percent to $56.22.

Other influential decliners included Shaw Communications Inc , which slid 3.2 percent to C$27.63, and Kirkland Lake Gold, which slumped 6.1 percent to C$17.37.

Desjardins cut its rating on Kirkland Lake to “hold” from “buy” after the company released quarterly and production results.

The overall materials sector, where miners and other resource companies reside, lost 0.2 percent.

At 10:27 a.m. ET (1427 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 28.18 points, or 0.18 percent, to 15,772.22.

Of the index’s 10 main groups, seven were in negative territory.

Financial services stocks slipped 0.2 percent.

On the positive side, Alimentation Couche-Tard rose 2.4 percent to C$60.37. The company is buying back 4.4 million of its shares that were held by Metro Inc and Eight Capital upgraded the company to a “buy” from “neutral,” citing positive trends. The overall consumer staples sector added 0.7 percent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 144 to 94, for a 1.53-to-1 ratio on the downside. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

