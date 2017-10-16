FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends gains as higher commodity prices lift resources
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
2017年10月16日 / 下午3点02分 / 5 天内

CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends gains as higher commodity prices lift resources

3 分钟阅读

(Updates throughout with stock and index moves, commodity prices)

* TSX up 38.6 points, or 0.24 percent, to 15,845.77

* Eight of the TSX’s 10 main groups advanced

TORONTO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday, extending its recent gains as upbeat Chinese data lifted global market sentiment and higher commodity prices fueled a rally in resource stocks.

First Quantum Minerals jumped 4.7 percent at C$16.19, while Teck Resources advanced 2.1 percent at C$29.25. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd advanced 6.4 percent at C$4.81. The materials sector, home to mining and other resource companies, rose 0.5 percent.

Gold futures held above the psychological $1,3000 an ounce level, supported by ongoing geopolitical tensions and weak U.S. economic data. Copper prices advanced 4.0 percent to $7,160 a tonne, breaking through the $7,000 a tonne mark for the first time in three years as a batch of economic data, including from top consumer China, bolstered demand sentiment.

Hudbay Minerals surged 6.4 percent at C$10.54 after Eight Capital raised its third quarter earnings per share estimates and price target.

Canadian Natural Resources was up 1.1 percent at C$41.67. The overall energy sector added 0.6 percent as U.S. crude prices gained 1.1 percent to $52 a barrel. Oil markets rose amid fighting in Iraq’s oil-rich city of Kirkuk briefly cut some output from OPEC’s second-largest producer.

At 10:44 a.m. ET (1444 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 35.72 points, or 0.23 percent, to 15,842.89.

The index, which saw its fifth straight week of gains last week, rose as much as 15,866.82 on Monday, its strongest level since late February.

Of the index’s 10 main groups, eight were in positive territory.

Bombardier Inc stock rose 1.3 percent to C$2.36. The plane and train maker is continuing to look at strategic options for its aerospace division but no deal is imminent, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. The overall industrials group rose 0.2 percent.

The influential financials group gained 0.2 percent.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 150 to 90, for a 1.67-to-1 ratio on the upside.

The index had 12 issues hitting new 52-week highs and one hitting a new low. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below