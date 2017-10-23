FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as declines in Eldorado, energy offset financials' gains
2017年10月23日 / 晚上9点04分 / 1 天前

CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as declines in Eldorado, energy offset financials' gains

2 分钟阅读

(Updates to close)

TORONTO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended little changed on Monday, as a plunge in Eldorado Gold Corp and losses for energy stocks offset gains in the financial and mining sectors.

Eldorado dropped 27.8 percent to C$1.97 after lowering production guidance for a gold mine in Turkey.

With Brent crude oil prices slipping, shares of energy companies declined. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd gave back 1.3 percent to C$41.14.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 1.46 points, or 0.01 percent, to 15,855.76. Seven of its 10 main sectors were positive.

The financial sector edged higher. Royal Bank of Canada rose 0.2 percent to C$101.42, and Bank of Nova Scotia gained 0.4 percent to C$81.26.

A rise in bullion prices helped fuel a gain in the materials sector. Barrick Gold Corp added 1 percent to C$20.42. However, Yamana Gold Inc slipped 2 percent to C$3.34.

Hudson’s Bay Co’s shares fell 1.8 percent to C$11.75 after the company said late on Friday that Chief Executive Gerald Storch would leave the company. Activist investor Jonathan Litt said on Monday he is considering seeking the removal of several directors at a special shareholder meeting. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp and John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)

