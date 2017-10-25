FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats as CN Rail disappoints, Roots tumbles in debut
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
2017年10月25日 / 下午3点11分 / 更新于 10 小时内

CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats as CN Rail disappoints, Roots tumbles in debut

3 分钟阅读

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and index levels)

* TSX down 36.99 points, or 0.23 percent, to 15,868.15

* Six of the TSX’s 10 main groups retreated

TORONTO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday with Canadian National Railway Co leading the retreat after results missed forecasts.

Canada’s largest rail operator gave up all of the previous session’s pre-earnings gains and fell 1.9 percent to C$103.46, after several analysts also cut their price targets on the company. Industrials fell 0.6 percent.

Roots Corp, tumbled 15.8 percent to C$10.10 in its trading debut in Toronto after raising C$200 million in an initial public offering.

At 10:46 a.m. ET (1446 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 36.99 points, or 0.23 percent, to 15,868.15.

Of the index’s 10 main groups, six sectors lost ground.

TransCanada Corp was one of the most influential decliners after CN Rail, falling 1.4 percent to C$60.06. The company said earlier on Wednesday it was selling its Ontario solar assets for C$540 million.

The overall energy group, however, was little changed, with oil prices steady after data showed a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories.

Another industrial stock, Air Canada, was down 0.8 percent to C$26.14 after opening higher following quarterly results that were better than expected.

The heavily-weighted financial services sector slipped 0.2 percent with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd sliding 1.3 percent to C$646.56.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer producers, lost 0.3 percent.

Tempering some of the losses included Telus Corp, which rose 2.5 percent to C$46.85. The broader telecoms group gained 0.8 percent.

On the economic front, the Bank of Canada held interest rates steady, as expected, but expressed caution as it considers future moves given the risks and uncertainties facing the economy.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 153 to 84, for a 1.82-to-1 ratio on the downside.

The index was posting 12 stocks hitting new 52-week highs and four issues touching new lows. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by David Gregorio)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below